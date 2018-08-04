NATO to build air base in Albania

Albania will have the first NATO air base in the Western Balkans, Prime Minister Edi Rama declared on Saturday through a post, following the decision by the North Atlantic Council, Xinhua reported.

Kucova Air Base in lower central Albania will be undergoing works for its modernization and only in the first phase the investment is expected to be over 50 million euros (around 58 million U.S. dollars). Funds for this project will be funded by NATO and a part from the Albanian government.

"Kucova will serve as a national base for the Albanian Air Force and this NATO Strategic Investment in Albania will bring a new standard to our Armed Forces," said Rama.

According to Rama, this investment will also create new opportunities for the economic and social development of the entire region where it is planned to build this new air base of the latest technology.

The works for this project, according to Rama, are expected to start within the year, while Kucova will serve as a base for NATO support for air transport; logistical support; support for air policing; as well as training and coaching the Alliance.

