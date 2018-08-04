Brazilian Workers’ Party nominates jailed ex-head Lula as presidential candidate

4 August 2018 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

The congress of the Brazilian left-wing Workers' Party (PT) on Saturday announced that it would nominate former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a jail term on corruption charges, its candidate for the October presidential vote, Sputnik reported.

"Lula can and will be a candidate," the party wrote on Twitter.

Under the Latin American nation’s law, a person serving a prison term cannot be nominated for the presidency. However, Lula has repeatedly voiced his plans to run in the election.

Lula has to register as a candidate until August 15. Raimundo Bonfim, the representative of the Popular Movement Association, has promised that thousands of Brazilians would take to streets on August 15 to support Lula’s candidacy.

Media reported on Friday that the PT would nominate ex-mayor of Sao Paulo, Fernando Haddad, as its candidate if the authorities would bar Lula from participating in the vote.

The presidential election will be held in Brazil alongside the parliamentary vote. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for October 7. The second round is set to be held on October 28 if the 50-percent threshold would not be met by any candidate.

Lula, who served as the country’s president from 2003 through 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison last summer for allegedly accepting a luxury apartment from a construction firm in return for political favors. Lula has denied the accusations. An appeals court upheld the ruling in January and increased Lula's jail term to 12 years and a month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s non-oil exports to Brazil on steep rise
Economy news 3 August 15:09
Brazil presidential frontrunner Bolsonaro officially confirms candidacy
Other News 23 July 00:50
Brazil says G20 discussed reforms to face rising economic risks
Other News 22 July 02:29
Major road accident in Brazil kills 8, injures 64
Other News 17 July 06:43
Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank
Russia 16 July 14:21
Belgium beats five-time champs Brazil 2-1, heads to FIFA World Cup semi-finals
Other News 7 July 00:35
Latest
Over 110 student protesters wounded in clashes with police in Bangladesh
Other News 00:25
Steven Seagal appointed special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties
Russia 4 August 23:01
Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Samukh region
Politics 4 August 22:25
NATO to build air base in Albania
Other News 4 August 22:15
1 in 5 not finish high school education in Albania
Other News 4 August 21:35
14 killed, over 30 injured in bus-tanker collision in NW Pakistan
Other News 4 August 21:00
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 4 August 20:36
Several die after small plane crashes in Swiss forest
Europe 4 August 20:07
Geneva-based ITC delegation in Tehran for key talks ahead of sanctions
Business 4 August 19:49