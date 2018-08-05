Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday

5 August 2018 04:21 (UTC+04:00)

A small airliner crashed in the Swiss Alps on Saturday, just hours after a family of four was killed when their small plane went down in a forest, Reuters reported.

Authorities provided few details about the second crash but local airline JU-AIR said one of its Ju-52 airplanes, which seats 17 passengers along with two pilots, had crashed. It was not clear how many people were on the plane.

“We have the sad duty to announce that one of our Ju-52 aircraft had a accident today,” the airline said on its website. “At the moment, no further information is available.”

Police said on Twitter that five helicopters and a large rescue mission were deployed to the scene of the accident, which occurred on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Graubuenden.

The airspace above the crash site, which is 2,450 meters (8,038 feet) above sea level, was closed by the country’s Federal Office for Civil Aviation.

Local newspaper Blick reported that all passengers aboard the plane were killed.

Neither police nor the airline could immediately be reached on Saturday night but police said on Twitter that further information would be provided on Sunday morning.

Based out of Duebendorf in canton Zurich, JU-AIR offers sightseeing, charter and adventure flights with its three midcentury Junkers Ju-52 aircraft, known affectionately in German as “Auntie Ju” planes.

Earlier on Saturday, a small plane crashed in the Rengg mountain pass area in the canton of Nidwalden, killing two parents and their two children.

Both crashes were under investigation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 06:15
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 05:19
Islamic State says it carried out Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing
Other News 03:33
Boko Haram attack leaves 5 dead in Nigerian village
Other News 01:23
Over 110 student protesters wounded in clashes with police in Bangladesh
Other News 00:25
Brazilian Workers’ Party nominates jailed ex-head Lula as presidential candidate
Other News 4 August 23:45
Latest
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 06:15
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 05:19
Islamic State says it carried out Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing
Other News 03:33
Family of four killed in small plane crash in Swiss forest (Updated)
Europe 02:51
Car bomb attack injures 6 security personnel in southern Yemen
Arab World 02:21
Boko Haram attack leaves 5 dead in Nigerian village
Other News 01:23
Over 110 student protesters wounded in clashes with police in Bangladesh
Other News 00:25
Brazilian Workers’ Party nominates jailed ex-head Lula as presidential candidate
Other News 4 August 23:45
Steven Seagal appointed special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties
Russia 4 August 23:01