Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government

5 August 2018 05:19 (UTC+04:00)

Drones loaded with explosives detonated close to a military event where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was giving a speech on Saturday, but he and top government officials alongside him escaped unharmed from what Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez called an “attack” targeting the leftist leader. Seven National Guard soldiers were injured, Rodriguez added, Reuters reported.

A broadcast by Maduro was cut short during an outdoor speech at a military event in Caracas and soldiers were seen running before the televised transmission was cut off.

While Maduro was speaking about Venezuela’s economy, the audio suddenly went and he and others on the podium looked up, startled. The camera then panned to scores of soldiers who started running, before the transmission was cut.

Venezuela is living under the fifth year of a severe economic crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and mass emigration.

OPEC member Venezuela’s once-thriving socialist economy has collapsed since the 2014 fall of oil prices.

Maduro, a former bus driver, won a new six-year term in May but his main rivals disavowed the election and alleged massive irregularities.

Maduro replaced former President Hugo Chavez after his death from cancer in 2013. The self-described “son” of Chavez, Maduro says he is battling an “imperialist” plot to destroy socialism and take over Venezuela’s oil. Opponents accuse him of authoritarianism, saying he has destroyed a once-wealthy economy and ruthlessly crushed dissent.

Last year, rogue police officer Oscar Perez hijacked a helicopter and fired at government buildings in what he said was an action against a dictator. Perez was hunted down and killed by Venezuelan forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Venezuela's Maduro grants oil bloc to central bank to boost reserves
Other News 26 July 05:49
Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan
Politics 24 July 20:48
Oil prices fall on rise in U.S. stocks, demand worries
Oil&Gas 18 July 12:01
OPEC sees lower 2019 demand for its oil, points to return of surplus
Arab World 11 July 19:24
Oil steadies as drilling increases in tight market
Oil&Gas 9 July 12:55
Venezuela's domestic airline industry suffers amid economic crisis
Other News 7 July 01:25
Latest
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 06:15
Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
Other News 04:21
Islamic State says it carried out Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing
Other News 03:33
Family of four killed in small plane crash in Swiss forest (Updated)
Europe 02:51
Car bomb attack injures 6 security personnel in southern Yemen
Arab World 02:21
Boko Haram attack leaves 5 dead in Nigerian village
Other News 01:23
Over 110 student protesters wounded in clashes with police in Bangladesh
Other News 00:25
Brazilian Workers’ Party nominates jailed ex-head Lula as presidential candidate
Other News 4 August 23:45
Steven Seagal appointed special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties
Russia 4 August 23:01