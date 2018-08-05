Earthquake leaves 17 killed in Indonesia's Lombok

A powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok Sunday, sending people running from their homes and triggering a tsunami alert, just a week after a quake killed 17 people on the holiday island, AFP reported.

The latest tremor had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10 km underground according to the US Geological Survey.

It was followed by two light to moderate secondary quakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks.

Despite reports of damage in Lombok and neighbouring islands, no information on casualties was available hours after the quake hit.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said many buildings were thought to have been affected in Lombok's main city of Mataram.

"They are mostly buildings with weak construction material," Nugroho said.

Residents in Mataram described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP.

The electricity was knocked out in several parts of the city and patients were evacuated from the main hospital, witnesses and officials said.

Pictures showed patients lying on their beds outside the clinic while doctors in blue scrubs attended to them.

Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who was in Lombok for a security conference when the earthquake struck, described on Facebook how his hotel room on the 10th floor shook violently.

"Walls cracked, it was quite impossible to stand up," he said.

- Airport operations normal -

Officials issued a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled.

