Mexico's new president says nobody can threaten his country with border wall

7 August 2018 08:13 (UTC+04:00)

The winner of Mexico's presidential election Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said presumably referring to US President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall that Mexico will not be threatened under his administration, Sputnik reported.

"Our goal is to make Mexico a powerful country… Nobody will threaten us that they will close or militarize the border, or build a wall," Obrador said at a meeting with engineers.

Lopez Obrador is expected to take office on December 1.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to build a wall on US-Mexico border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking. Building a border wall was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign.

Previous week, Donald Trump said at a meeting with his supporters in the city of Tampa, Florida that the construction of the wall had already started.

