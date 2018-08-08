7 dead, 8 missing after boat sank near Malaysian border

8 August 2018 06:29 (UTC+04:00)

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday it is continuously combing the waters near the Malaysian border after reports confirmed that a motorized temper type boat carrying 16 passengers sank on July 30, Xinhua reported.

It was reported that seven people drowned and eight others are still missing in the accident. Only one survived the accident.

"PCG, together with the military, local police and local government unit personnel, have dispatched search teams to look for the remaining missing passengers who are all residents of Tawi-Tawi," said PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo.

According to the lone survivor, the boat was on its way to Sempornah, Sabah, Malaysia from Sitangkai Tawi-tawi in the southern Philippines when it was battered by big waves and eventually sank.

Reports disclosed that seven lifeless bodies were recovered by local fishermen at Sitangkai Reefs. The dead bodies were immediately buried in Sitangkai as part of Muslim tradition.

The Philippine Coast Guard Action Center said it has issued notice to mariners for all vessels transiting in the area to be on the lookout for possible survivors.

PCG has likewise coordinated with the Malaysian authorities for possible joint operations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghan capital
Other News 2 August 12:19
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Malaysia
Turkmenistan 30 July 09:54
Malaysia PM says to negotiate deferment of high-speed rail link with Singapore
Other News 19 July 07:41
Malaysian company completes techno-commercial evaluations at Azerbaijan’s Goshadash field
Oil&Gas 18 July 11:51
Singapore investment company opens branch in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11 July 11:37
U.S. sanctions Malaysia-based agent for link with Iran's airline
Iran 10 July 05:46
Latest
SOCAR-AQS starts drilling of another well at Western Absheron
Oil&Gas 08:17
Details of IGB-TAP co-op agreement revealed (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:48
Venezuelan opposition lawmakers may lose immunity over links to attack on Maduro
Other News 07:11
Oil prices extend gains after U.S. sanctions against Iran
Oil&Gas 04:35
US State Secretary urges Ukrainian president to fulfill IMF requirements
Other News 03:56
Spain to host 500 mln USD hyperloop development center
Europe 02:39
U.S. finalizes next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports
China 01:17
Iran, Iraq, Syria sign agreement to counter dust storms
Other News 00:37
Erdogan to visit Germany late September
Turkey 7 August 23:55