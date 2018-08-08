Venezuelan opposition lawmakers may lose immunity over links to attack on Maduro

Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly plans to consider on Wednesday the question of lifting of parliamentary immunity for opposition lawmakers who could be linked to assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, assembly's head Diosdado Cabello said, according to Sputnik.

"Tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. local time [15:00 GMT] [on Wednesday] the sovereign session of the National Constituent Assembly will take place, the only agenda item is lifting of parliamentary immunity for lawmakers involved in the failed assassination attempt of President Maduro," Cabello said on Twitter.

On Saturday, a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas attended by Maduro was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt on the life of the president. Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said several drones detonated close to the presidential box during Maduro's address. The president was unharmed, but seven soldiers sustained injuries.

The Venezuelan National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts claimed the responsibility for the attack. Maduro blamed the alleged attack on Venezuelan opposition, Colombia and financiers living in the United States.

