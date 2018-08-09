Ecuador declares state of emergency over Venezuelan migrants at border

9 August 2018 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ecuador on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in three provinces due to an unusually high volume of Venezuelan migrants crossing over the northern border with Colombia after fleeing the OPEC nation’s economic crisis, Reuters reports.

Venezuela’s hyperinflation and chronic product shortages have fueled an exodus of citizens who typically travel by land via Colombia, often continuing south toward Andean nations including Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

“The government of Ecuador has declared a state of emergency related to human migration in the provinces of Carchi, Pichincha and El Oro to provide urgent attention to the Venezuelan migrants on the northern border,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Ecuador this week began receiving 4,200 Venezuelan migrants arriving each day. It did not say how many had been arriving before or why the numbers had increased.

The state of emergency, which will last for the month of August, is meant to speed up the deployment of doctors and social workers to attend to the migrants’ needs, as well as police to provide support for immigration proceedings.

The statement added agencies including the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency, UNHCR, would also help in the effort.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Venezuela detains 6 in failed drone attack against Maduro
Other News 6 August 22:42
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 5 August 05:19
Assange must leave embassy in London — Ecuador’s president
Europe 27 July 14:54
Venezuela's Maduro grants oil bloc to central bank to boost reserves
Other News 26 July 05:49
Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan
Politics 24 July 20:48
Persons with refugee status in Azerbaijan increase by 23%
Society 19 July 18:34
Latest
Number of phishing attacks up in Azerbaijan
ICT 09:44
Turkmenistan to buy agrotechnics in Europe
Economy news 09:43
Turkmenistan's state oil company to purchase geophysical equipment
Tenders 09:42
SOCAR buys assets of German energy giant in Turkey
Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 9
Economy news 09:32
President Aliyev congratulates Singaporean counterpart
Politics 09:31
German, Russian, Turkish companies to create 3 entertainment clusters in Tashkent
Tourism 09:20
Iran-Indonesia trade value grows
Economy news 09:19
Turkmenistan holding environmental monitoring of oil companies in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 09:18