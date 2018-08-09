Dutch court rejects Ryanair attempt to prevent pilots' strike

9 August 2018 23:01 (UTC+04:00)

A Dutch court on Thursday rejected a case from Ryanair seeking to block pilots in the Netherlands from joining a wider European strike scheduled for Friday at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labor agreement, Reuters reported.

The Dutch Airline Pilots Association has said at least 11 flights stand to be affected by the strike in the Netherlands.

The Haarlem court rejected arguments by Ryanair that the pilots had waited too long to announce their participation, giving the Irish airline insufficient time to prepare and little choice but to cancel flights.

