Landslides caused by monsoon rains kill 19 in southern India

10 August 2018 08:05 (UTC+04:00)

Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 19 people in southern India, cutting off road links and submerging several villages, ABC News reported.

Kerala state's disaster management agency said 11 deaths have been reported since Wednesday from Idukki district alone. Many areas are submerged after authorities opened the sluice gates of an overflowing Idamalayar dam.

Wayanad district has been completely cut off by landslides and the state government has sought the army's help to restore the road network to the hill district.

At least 58 people were killed by flooding and house collapses in northern Uttar Pradesh state two weeks ago.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India through house collapses and flooding of wide swaths of land. The monsoon season runs from June to September.

