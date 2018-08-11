Prosecutors again attempt to strip Guatemala's president of immunity

11 August 2018 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

Guatemala’s attorney general and the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) moved on Friday to lift President Jimmy Morales’ immunity so he can be investigated for alleged illicit campaign financing, Reuters reported.

It is the third time that the attorney general and the CICIG, which has taken the lead in pursuing high-level corruption cases in Guatemala, have sought to remove Morales’ immunity - which would require the support of two-thirds of Congress.

The attorney general and CICIG want to determine the origin of some $1 million in undeclared campaign financing Morales managed as secretary general of the conservative National Convergence Front (FCN) party he led from 2015 to 2016. Morales has denied any wrongdoing.

Attorney General Consuelo Porras said the request to strip Morales of his immunity came after new evidence had surfaced.

Morales said in a statement that he respected the rule of law, had left the “new case against him” in the hands of the institutions, and trusted the process would abide by the law and not be subject to political interests.

Under the leadership of Ivan Velasquez, a veteran Colombian prosecutor, the CICIG has investigated Morales’ son and brother, before training its sights on him.

The Guatemalan president won office in 2015 running on a platform of honest governance after his predecessor Otto Perez Molina was forced to resign and was imprisoned in a multi-million dollar graft case stemming from a commission investigation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Guatemala ends victim searches at volcano where 110 died
Other News 17 June 20:22
U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Guatemala volcano victims - White House
US 14 June 17:51
Volcanic ash forces Guatemala airport to suspend operations
World 14 June 05:36
Guatemala says 109 confirmed dead from volcano
Other News 8 June 06:21
Death toll climbs to 99 in Guatemala volcano eruption
Other News 7 June 04:19
82 dead as Guatemalan volcano's moderate explosions, rumbling continue
Other News 6 June 23:09
Latest
Azerbaijani textile may appear in European markets
Economy news 08:17
All nine crew confirmed dead after gov't helicopter crashes in Japan
Other News 07:59
Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
US 07:21
Explosion at military hardware factory in UK leaves one dead, one injured
Europe 06:28
Number of active drilling rigs in U.S. increases this week
US 05:53
Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook
US 04:49
Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade
US 03:24
U.S., Russian FMs discuss sanctions, ties over phone
US 02:52
Colombia to ask U.N. for special envoy to manage Venezuelan migrant crisis
Other News 01:55