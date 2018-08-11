Small plane with 9 people on board loses contact in eastern Indonesia

A small plane with nine people on board lost contact on Saturday in Oksibil in Indonesia's Papua province, spokesman of the transport ministry Bambang Ervan told Xinhua by phone, Xinhua reported.

According to reports from local media, the PAC 75 type aircraft took off from Tanah Merah at around 01:42 p.m. Eastern Indonesia Standard Time and should have arrived in Oksibil at around 2:20 p.m.

Authorities said a search and rescue mission is underway.

