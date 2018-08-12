Officer killed, 16 injured in fire exchange with terrorists in Jordan

A security officer was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the city of Al Salt, northwest of capital Amman, the government said Saturday night, Xinhua reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat said the terrorists hiding in a building opened fire on security forces who were chasing them.

The terrorists, the minister said, were behind an attack on Friday by an explosive device that killed a security officer in Fuheis in Amman.

"When the police forces entered the building, the terrorists blew up the building," she said in a statement.

The terrorists refused to surrender and started opening heavy fire.

At least 16 other civilians and officers were injured, according to security sources who preferred to be anonymous.

The security operations are still ongoing until late Saturday while three terrorists were arrested, said the minister.

Medics at Salt Public Hospital called for blood donation.

"We have many injuries ... Many of the injured are in serious conditions. We need blood donations," one of the medics at the hospital told Xinhua.

On Friday, a Jordanian officer was killed and six others were injured when a primitive explosive device detonated in Fuheis area near Amman, according to a news release from the Interior Ministry Saturday.

The ministry said that investigations were underway and no group claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

