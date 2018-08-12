7 children killed in road accident in western India

Seven children were killed as their car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in the western Indian state of Gujarat, police said Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred on the Halol-Bodeli Road near Bhat village in the state's Panchmahal district in the wee hours of the day.

"The ill-fated car carrying 10 people, including seven children of a family, veered off the road after its rear wheels came off and fell into the ditch," a police official said.

While the seven children died on the spot, three others sustained injuries and have been admitted to a government hospital, he added.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said.

