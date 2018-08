At least 15 people were killed in Peru on Sunday after a bus fell into a ravine in the western region of Ancash, police said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred in the Sihuas-Quiches highway, in an area known as Arenapampa, when the bus plummeted into a 100-meter deep ravine. The causes are still being investigated.

Rescue teams, aided by local inhabitants, were able to transport the injured to hospitals nearby.

