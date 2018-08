A fire at a hospital in Xinzhuang, New Taipei City, early Monday has left at least 9 patients dead and 16 injured, ten of them seriously, EFE reported.

The incident took place around 04.20 am Monday on the seventh floor of the Weifu hospital, in Xinzhuang district, where over 200 firemen evacuated dozens of patients, but at least nine of them were dead before reaching other hospitals.

