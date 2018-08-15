Cholera claims 28 lives in NW Nigeria: official

15 August 2018 04:55 (UTC+04:00)

At least 28 lives have been confirmed dead following the outbreak of Cholera across Nigeria's northwest state Kano in the past seven months, an official said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The state recorded 400 suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea with 50 confirmed cases of cholera across the 33 local government areas, Kabiru Getso, state commissioner for health, told reporters in Kano city.

Out of 50 the confirmed cases, 28 deaths were recorded, he added, noting that the state had instituted several control measures to combat the outbreak.

He said other measures include mounting of continuous surveillance for all epidemic-prone diseases as well as active search for cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

The outbreak is common in Nigeria due to the poor water supply systems, especially in densely populated areas.

