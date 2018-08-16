Venezuela asks Peru to hand over suspected plotters of assault on Maduro

16 August 2018 02:45 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry asked Peru on Wednesday to extradite two suspects linked to the attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro, the foreign policy chief said, Sputnik reported.

"The two people… are Gregorio Jose Yaguas Monje, alias Latino, and Yilber Alberto Escalona, alias Pastor. Everything points to them being in Peru," Jorge Arreaza told reporters.

Twenty-three people are under investigation for an alleged role in this month’s attack on President Maduro during a military parade in Caracas when two explosives-laden drones went off close to his podium.

Ten suspects have been detained, with arrest warrants issued for 13 others, believed to have fled abroad. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said last week that some of the people behind the failed attack on him had taken shelter in Peru.

Maduro was attending a military parade in Caracas on August 4. His address was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt as two explosives-laden drones detonated close to the presidential box.

The president was unharmed, but several soldiers were injured in the incident.

Maduro said Wednesday that those who made an attempt to assassinate him had been aiming to bring a junta to power. Maduro has also accused Venezuelan opposition forces and Colombia of having organized the attack on him, adding that some of the assassination perpetrators resided in the United States. Both Bogota and Washington denied any involvement in the incident, while Venezuelan clandestine group Flannel Soldiers has claimed responsibility for the incident.

