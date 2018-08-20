Trudeau mulls running for member of parliament next year

20 August 2018 07:26 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to once again run for member of the country’s parliament in the 2019 general election, Sputnik reported.

“We’ve accomplished a lot since 2015, but there’s still more work to do, together. So today, I’m excited to accept the nomination as the 2019 Liberal Party of Canada | Parti libéral du Canada candidate for Papineau,” Trudeau wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Trudeau, 46, has been heading the Liberal Party since 2013. In 2015, he became the 23rd prime minister of Canada. He has been member of the Canadian parliament for the Papineau federal electoral district in Montreal since 2008.

Trudeau's statement comes amid tensed talks over modernized North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Canada, Mexico and the United States have been engaged in talks for exactly a year at the initiative of US President Donald Trump.

Moreover, the United States has earlier filed separate disputes at the World Trade Organization challenging tariffs imposed on US goods by Canada and other countries as a retaliation to the Trump administration originally imposing steel and aluminum tariffs.

Meanwhile, the most recent survey carried out this year by the Mainstreet Research showed that majority of Canadians prefer Trudeau's policies, describing Canadian Prime Minister as "honest and intelligent."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New electrical submersible pumps installed in 11 wells at Azerbaijani oilfields
Oil&Gas 14 August 11:49
Canadian company updates on workover rig to be manufactured in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14 August 11:42
5 injured in plane crash after airshow in Canada`
Other News 13 August 02:23
Canada, US foreign ministers discuss Canada-Saudi Arabia row, sanctions on Iran
US 12 August 05:20
Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
US 11 August 07:21
Two police officers among four fatally shot in Canada: authorities
Other News 10 August 22:40
Latest
Azerbaijan’s drilling company eyes to expand activity in Bangladesh
Oil&Gas 07:00
New Pakistani PM says debt crisis one of country's key issues
Other News 06:14
Street hammer attack leaves 2 women 'fighting for life' in Greenwich
Europe 05:19
Turkish, Qatari central banks ink currency swap deal
Turkey 04:14
At least 19 killed by Islamists in northeast Nigeria
Other News 03:19
Pompeo welcomes ceasefire announcement between Afghan government, Taliban
US 02:28
Venezuela to overhaul national currency amid hyperinflation
Other News 01:45
Paris fire seriously injures 19, including 5 children
Europe 01:00
One dead as Ugandan police quell protest over mistreatment of lawmakers
Other News 00:15