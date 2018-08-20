Trudeau mulls running for member of parliament next year

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to once again run for member of the country’s parliament in the 2019 general election, Sputnik reported.

“We’ve accomplished a lot since 2015, but there’s still more work to do, together. So today, I’m excited to accept the nomination as the 2019 Liberal Party of Canada | Parti libéral du Canada candidate for Papineau,” Trudeau wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Trudeau, 46, has been heading the Liberal Party since 2013. In 2015, he became the 23rd prime minister of Canada. He has been member of the Canadian parliament for the Papineau federal electoral district in Montreal since 2008.

Trudeau's statement comes amid tensed talks over modernized North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Canada, Mexico and the United States have been engaged in talks for exactly a year at the initiative of US President Donald Trump.

Moreover, the United States has earlier filed separate disputes at the World Trade Organization challenging tariffs imposed on US goods by Canada and other countries as a retaliation to the Trump administration originally imposing steel and aluminum tariffs.

Meanwhile, the most recent survey carried out this year by the Mainstreet Research showed that majority of Canadians prefer Trudeau's policies, describing Canadian Prime Minister as "honest and intelligent."

