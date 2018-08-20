With inflation soaring, Venezuela prices shed five zeros

20 August 2018 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuela on Monday slashed five zeros from prices as part of a broad economic plan that President Nicolas Maduro says will tame hyperinflation but critics call another raft of failed socialist policies that will push the chaotic country deeper into crisis, Reuters reported.

Streets were quiet and shops were closed due to a national holiday that Maduro decreed for the first day of the new pricing plan for the stricken economy, which the International Monetary Fund has estimated will have 1 million percent inflation by year end.

The price change comes with a 3,000 percent minimum wage hike and tax increases meant to shore up government revenue and a plan to peg salaries, prices and the country’s exchange rate tied to the petro, an elusive state-backed cryptocurrency.

Economists say the plan announced on Friday is likely to escalate the crisis facing the once-prosperous country that is now suffering from Soviet-style product shortages and a mass exodus of citizens fleeing for nearby South American countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Venezuela to overhaul national currency amid hyperinflation
Other News 01:45
Venezuela launches crypto-pegged forex rate, effectively devaluating by 96 percent
Other News 18 August 05:52
Venezuelans rush to shop, fill tanks before monetary overhaul
Other News 18 August 03:13
Venezuela ready to launch new banknotes
Other News 17 August 04:21
Ecuador's president fires transit chiefs in wake of deadly crash
Other News 16 August 05:36
Venezuela asks Peru to hand over suspected plotters of assault on Maduro
Other News 16 August 02:45
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 20
Business 21:06
Foreign company to manage Uzbek biggest metallurgical companies
Economy news 20:45
Uzbek-German bus manufacturer aims to export products to Central Asian countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:45
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to mull creating joint ventures
Economy news 20:43
Unibank: SMEs become more active in taking loans
Economy news 20:42
EU4Digital projects correspond to Azerbaijan’s interests
ICT 20:39
Uzbekistan invites IT companies of India to investment projects
ICT 20:37
President Aliyev expresses condolence to his Indian counterpart
Politics 20:26
Azerbaijani company taking part in major project in Tajikistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:20