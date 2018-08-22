Tanzania on high risk of Ebola outbreak: minister

22 August 2018 08:21 (UTC+04:00)

A Tanzanian government senior official said on Tuesday that Tanzania was on high risk of Ebola outbreak after the disease killed 50 out of 91 patients in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Xinhua reported.

Ummy Mwalimu, the east African nation's Minister for Health, said the high risk categorization followed the World Health Organization (WHO)'s new statistics showing that the new outbreaks in the DRC have occurred in regions closest to Tanzania than previous cases, including North Kivu and Ituri.

"Analysis by WHO has shown that countries neighboring the DRC including Tanzania are now at high risk of outbreak because North Kivu shares a common border with Uganda and there are many visitors and refugees fleeing from the region to Uganda and Rwanda," she told a news conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Both North Kivu and Ituri provinces are hotspots for the humanitarian crisis in the DRC due to civilian unrest which has complicated efforts by local DRC authorities and the international community to contain the spread of the viral disease, Mwalimu said.

The new cases, the 10th in the DRC's Ebola outbreaks, have been reported in health zones in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, coming just one week after the neighboring country declared victory against an earlier outbreak that occurred in May this year.

"As of Aug. 1, WHO figures showed that there were only 26 confirmed new cases and 10 deaths that accounted for a fatality rate of 38.5 percent but the spread of the disease persisted and by August 18, there were 91 cases and 50 deaths which are equal to 54.9 percent fatality rate," said the minister.

Along with the WHO figures, the minister said a total of 10 health workers in the DRC have also contracted Ebola and one of them died.

She added: "And there is cause for alarm because the workers caught the virus in normal health centers and not the designated Ebola treatment centers."

So far, the minister said there was no Ebola case in Tanzania but noted that there was need to put in place control measures to ensure that the virus does not wreak havoc in the country as it has in the DRC.

"I call upon all citizens and residents of Tanzanian including health workers to understand and adhere to Ebola infection prevention and control measures," she said.

Authorities are on high alert in the regions with high interaction with DRC, including Mwanza, Kagera, Kigoma, Katavi, Rukwa and Songwe to ensure that all visitors from the neighboring country were properly screened, said Mwalimu.

She added that that the country's international airports, including Julius Nyerere, Kilimajaro and Songwe were on full alert.

Mwalimu added that her ministry will be working with WHO round the clock to put in place Ebola surveillance and control mechanism.

Operational readiness assessment has already been conducted in Rukwa, Katavi, Songwe, Mbeya, Kigoma, Kagera, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions, said Mwalimu.

The ministry has employed 33 additional staff in the Ebola control team and WHO has provided the ministry with 2.5 million U.S. dollars worth of equipment that has already been distributed to key centers, including personal protective equipment for health workers, said Mwalimu.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Death toll from Ebola outbreak in DRС climbs to 49
Other News 19 August 21:55
WHO chief says more worried after visit to Ebola-hit DR Congo
Other News 15 August 06:36
Tanzania on highest alert as fresh Ebola outbreak reported in DRC
Other News 11 August 00:41
Tenth Ebola death confirmed in eastern DRC
Other News 10 August 07:05
Vaccination against latest DRC Ebola outbreak begins: WHO
Other News 9 August 21:51
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 5 August 06:15
Latest
Turkmenistan does environmental inspection of work of international oil consortium
Oil&Gas 08:51
Plane with 202 passengers on board returns to Russia's Ufa due to engine fire
Russia 08:44
At least 11 dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
Europe 07:47
Azerbaijan, Russia eye to create joint ventures in three sectors (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:10
EU officially rules out deal on Brexit by October
Europe 06:18
Strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Vanuatu
Other News 05:27
Saudi Arabia intercepts missile shot from Yemen
Arab World 04:41
Portugal's tourism revenues increase 14 pct in first half year
Europe 04:03
Thailand warns of fresh flood as major dam expected to overflow
Other News 03:21