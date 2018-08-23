Cuba tests free mobile Internet access

23 August 2018 05:23 (UTC+04:00)

Cubans were treated to free mobile Internet access on Wednesday as part of a pilot program by the state telecommunications company ETECSA, Xinhua reported.

More than 5 million prepaid cellular customers received a free 70 MB data package valid through midnight.

In a statement on its website, the company said it planned to roll out the service later this year and wanted to observe how the "data networks operate" and "adjust technical parameters."

On the streets of Havana, mobile users said they were happy about the free Internet, though some complained the connection was notably slower than usual.

ETECSA hasn't given a date for the start of the service or its costs, however it launched the service for foreign companies, embassies and journalists last year, charging a maximum of 40 U.S. dollars a month for four gigabytes of data.

A surprise pilot test earlier this month lasted five hours and saw some 800,000 people spontaneously log on, according to the company.

Currently Cuba has 1,651 public Internet access sites and 673 WiFi zones in parks, squares and other venues, according to local authorities.

In addition, 27,316 users have coveted home Internet service.

ETECSA is working to boost connectivity on the island and this year aims to install 150 new public WiFi areas and 52,500 home Internet connections. However, high service rates (a dollar an hour) are still an issue.

In the last two years, Internet access has expanded to 38.77 percent of the population, or more than 4 million Cubans.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to allow sale of digital goods without customs clearance
ICT 21 August 12:58
Uzbek state provider launched alternative internet route through Kyrgyzstan
ICT 17 August 16:11
Azerbaijani ISP preparing to deploy OTT service
ICT 15 August 20:57
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijani state agencies decrease
ICT 13 August 12:33
Number of phishing attacks up in Azerbaijan
ICT 9 August 09:44
Russia, Cuba agree to develop cooperation in standardization and metrology
Russia 8 August 15:51
Latest
Turkey accuses U.S. of waging 'economic war' in pastor dispute
Turkey 08:12
Lula's rising star in Brazil election poll rattles markets
Other News 08:04
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase
Tourism 07:23
Mexican Navy siezes 725 kilos of cocaine off Pacific coast
Other News 06:38
Trump speaks with Abe over phone on DPRK
US 04:31
Italian gov't facing increasing pressure over migrants disembarkation
Europe 03:48
Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'
Europe 02:53
South Sudan's conflicting parties to sign final peace deal in Khartoum next week
Other News 01:43
Malta rescues 100 migrants as spat with Italy continues
Europe 00:49