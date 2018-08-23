Mexican Navy siezes 725 kilos of cocaine off Pacific coast

Marines seized 725 kilos of cocaine and arrested four men on a vessel in waters off the south Pacific Coast state of Guerrero, the Mexican Naval Ministry said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

In a press release, the ministry said marines made the arrests on Tuesday after air surveillance detected the boat 40 nautical miles (around 45 kilometers) southeast of Guerrero.

Seven boats and two aircraft were sent to intercept the vessel. On board, officers found 599 packets of cocaine with a combined weight of 725 kilos.

The Mexican Navy has increased its surveillance of the Pacific coast in the last two years due to the increase in drug smuggling via the coasts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news