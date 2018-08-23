Mexican Navy siezes 725 kilos of cocaine off Pacific coast

23 August 2018 06:38 (UTC+04:00)

Marines seized 725 kilos of cocaine and arrested four men on a vessel in waters off the south Pacific Coast state of Guerrero, the Mexican Naval Ministry said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

In a press release, the ministry said marines made the arrests on Tuesday after air surveillance detected the boat 40 nautical miles (around 45 kilometers) southeast of Guerrero.

Seven boats and two aircraft were sent to intercept the vessel. On board, officers found 599 packets of cocaine with a combined weight of 725 kilos.

The Mexican Navy has increased its surveillance of the Pacific coast in the last two years due to the increase in drug smuggling via the coasts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Multiple gunmen attacks in Mexico's Monterrey kill at least 4, injure 5
Other News 19 August 06:14
Mexican president-elect to submit two proposals for capital's new airport
Other News 18 August 08:49
U.S.-Mexico bilateral NAFTA issues may be resolved next week: minister
Other News 18 August 02:29
Heavy rains kill 2, damage 135 homes in Mexico City
Other News 17 August 07:41
Mexico unsure if it will finish NAFTA talks with U.S. in August
Other News 16 August 07:32
Mexico Captures Drug Lord Linked to Cartel Violence on US Border
Other News 16 August 01:57
Latest
Turkey accuses U.S. of waging 'economic war' in pastor dispute
Turkey 08:12
Lula's rising star in Brazil election poll rattles markets
Other News 08:04
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase
Tourism 07:23
Cuba tests free mobile Internet access
Other News 05:23
Trump speaks with Abe over phone on DPRK
US 04:31
Italian gov't facing increasing pressure over migrants disembarkation
Europe 03:48
Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'
Europe 02:53
South Sudan's conflicting parties to sign final peace deal in Khartoum next week
Other News 01:43
Malta rescues 100 migrants as spat with Italy continues
Europe 00:49