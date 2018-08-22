Aftershock rattles Venezuela

22 August 2018 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

The second quake struck at 9:27 a.m. local time 9 kilometers northeast of the coastal town of Yaguaraparo, in Sucre state, according to the Venezuelan Seismological Research Foundation (Funvisis).

As a precaution, the national disaster management system was activated, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said.

"There have been no reports of damage," he said via Twitter.

No casualties were reported but the quake was felt across six states and the capital Caracas, as well as in neighboring Colombia and the nearby Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago, which also felt the aftershock.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors earthquake activity around the globe, it was the strongest quake to hit Venezuela since 1900. Its depth of more than 123 km below ground appears to have limited the impact.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Vanuatu
Other News 22 August 05:27
Major magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits northern Venezuela
Other News 22 August 02:39
4.0-magnitude quake jolts northern Iran
Society 21 August 22:29
World Bank talks annual damage to economy of Uzbekistan from earthquakes
Economy news 21 August 15:43
ConocoPhillips and Venezuela's PDVSA reach $2 billion settlement
Other News 21 August 03:33
Brazil state asks top court to halt Venezuelan migration
Other News 21 August 01:34
Latest
Turkey accuses U.S. of waging 'economic war' in pastor dispute
Turkey 08:12
Lula's rising star in Brazil election poll rattles markets
Other News 08:04
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan continues to increase
Tourism 07:23
Mexican Navy siezes 725 kilos of cocaine off Pacific coast
Other News 06:38
Cuba tests free mobile Internet access
Other News 05:23
Trump speaks with Abe over phone on DPRK
US 04:31
Italian gov't facing increasing pressure over migrants disembarkation
Europe 03:48
Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'
Europe 02:53
South Sudan's conflicting parties to sign final peace deal in Khartoum next week
Other News 01:43