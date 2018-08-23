Australia foreign minister to run for PM

23 August 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop will stand for leadership of the ruling Liberal party, local media reported on Thursday, after several ministers tendered their resignations and left Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull clinging to power, Reuters reports.

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against the former home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, and on Thursday offered to hold a second vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the Liberal party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will also challenge for the top job in any leadership vote, local media reported earlier.

