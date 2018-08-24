Singapore's crime rate rises by 3.2 percent in 1st half

Singapore has registered a crime rate increase of 3.2 percent in the first half of this year, according to the statistics released here Thursday by the Singapore Police Force, Xinhua reported.

A total of 16,460 cases were reported between January and June this year, up from 15,949 cases in the same period last year. The rise was largely attributed to the sharp growth of loan scams, e-commerce scams and impersonation scams.

Meanwhile, the number of Internet love scam cases has witnessed a drop for the first time in five years.

The number of e-commerce cheating cases went up by 58 percent. There were 1,277 cases in the first half of this year, up from 808 cases.

Loan scams climbed from 189 cases in the first half of last year to 364 cases for the same period this year, hiking by 92.6 percent.

