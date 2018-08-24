One security personnel killed, 3 injured in blast in NW Pakistan

At least one security personnel was killed and three others were injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's northwestern district of North Waziristan on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing local media.

According to the media reports, the landmine blast hit the security forces' vehicle in Dand Killay area of Datta Khel region in North Waziristan, the country's tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

The personnel came under attack belonged to Frontier Corps (FC), a paramilitary force performing duties in the northwest and southwest region of the country.

The security personnel were on their routine patrol in the area when they came under the attack.

The body of the deceased and injured persons were shifted to the Datta Khel Camp hospital where the wounded personnel were in stable condition.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and started an operation in the region. No group has claimed the attack yet.

