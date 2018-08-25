Egypt foils attack on checkpoint in North Sinai

25 August 2018 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian forces thwarted on Saturday an attempted attack on a checkpoint in the North Sinai's city of Arish, Xinhua reported citing state-run TV.

"Four militants were killed before detonating explosive belts," an official security source told Xinhua.

The militants opened fire at the soldiers in the security camp, known as checkpoint Kilo 17, at the entrance of Arish City, the source said on condition of anonymity.

A total of 10 explosive devices, four automatic weapons, three bomb belts, as well as a number of hand-made bombs and projectiles were siezed in the process, he added.

Bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, North Sinai Province has been the center of terrorist attacks, which have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers, as well as civilians, since the military ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests.

Most of the terror operations were carried out by Wilayat Sinai, the Islamic State affiliate in Egypt.

In February, Egypt launched a security operation against terrorists across the country, mainly in Sinai.

The comprehensive "Sinai 2018" anti-terror campaign has so far killed at least 335 militants and 30 soldiers.

