UN chief condemns killing of peacekeeper in Central African Republic

26 August 2018 00:14 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the killing of a peacekeeper in the Central African Republic (CAR), Xinhua reported.

The Burundian soldier with a UN peacekeeping mission was killed Thursday in an attack believed to be by the anti-Balaka militia.

Guterres offered his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as to the government of Burundi, said Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-general's spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general said that intentionally directing attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and that sanctions can be applied against the perpetrators, the statement said.

The UN chief urged the CAR authorities to investigate the attack and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

Guterres reaffirmed his support for the UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR to protect civilians and stabilize the country, the statement said.

