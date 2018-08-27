Sudan announces resumption of South Sudan oil pumping

27 August 2018 00:52 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan on Sunday announced resumption of South Sudan's oil pumping for the first time since the eruption of the civil war in December 2013, Xinhua reported.

"South Sudan's oil pumping began on Saturday for the first time since its stoppage in 2013," Sudan's Oil and Gas Minister Azhari Abdul-Ghadir told a press conference.

"The pumping started at Toma South oil field in South Sudan with a production capacity of 20,000 barrels of crude oil per day," he noted.

He expected the production at five previously shut-down oil fields to reach 80,000 barrels per day after completion of maintenance by the end of the year.

He explained that the total oil production of South Sudan is currently set at 130,000 barrels a day, noting that it is expected to reach 210,000 barrels a day by the end of the year.

It is to be noted that South Sudan exports its oil production through Sudanese oil facilities.

South Sudan has been suffering from a civil war that caused shutting down of its oil fields, which constitute the major resource for the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
South Sudan's conflicting parties to sign final peace deal in Khartoum next week
Other News 23 August 01:43
Oil gains on easing trade war concerns, sanctions on Iran
Oil&Gas 21 August 04:42
Canadian company reveals sales volumes of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 15 August 17:09
SOCAR Trading optimizes its activities
Oil&Gas 9 August 11:02
Huge oil reserves identified near Iran-Pakistan border
Oil&Gas 7 August 21:38
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 August 14:35
Latest
Mexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
Other News 02:17
Iran renews support for Syria soverignity
Politics 01:24
Algeria confirms more cholera cases in northern provinces
Arab World 26 August 23:46
‘Mass shooting’ reported at Jacksonville Landing in Florida, police say
US 26 August 22:54
Neil Simon, Broadway’s master of comedy, dies at 91
US 26 August 22:06
N.Korea to release detained Japanese national suspected of espionage – reports
Other News 26 August 21:53
Bike rental areas to be created in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Kazakhstan 26 August 20:59
Share of investments in Kazakhstan’s education sector down
Kazakhstan 26 August 20:41
Uzbekistan supports Kyrgyzstan’s proposal to reform IFAS
Uzbekistan 26 August 20:18