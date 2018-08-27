10 feared trapped in building collapse in India

27 August 2018 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

At least 10 people were feared trapped under the debris following the collapse of a four-storey building on Sunday in western Indian state of Gujarat, police said, Xinhua reported.

The building collapsed in Odhav area of Ahmedabad, about 27 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

"This evening a building collapsed near Jhewan Jhotyi society here," a police official in Ahmedabad said. "No casualties have been reported so far but there is assertion 10 people are trapped inside."

Following the collapse, authorities rushed police teams and fire service personnel to the spot to carry out rescue work.

"The rescue operations are going on in full swing," the police official said. "Earth movers have been brought to spot to remove the debris."

According to officials the building was already declared unsafe by the local municipal authorities and inmates were issued eviction notices.

"Most of the families had vacated their apartments, only three or four remained, who are now feared trapped inside," city mayor Bijal Patel told media.

Deadly accidents due to failing infrastructure (either new or old) is common in India. Construction experts blame the lax administration and corruption in India for flouting building rules that often results in using poor quality materials, inadequate supervision, poor safety standards for workers.

