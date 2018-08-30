At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

30 August 2018 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

At least ten people died after a bus traveling from South Africa’s Cape Town to the Eastern Cape overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning, traffic officials said, Reuters reports.

The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. (2400 GMT) 50 kilometers outside Beaufort West, a town in the semidesert Karoo region. Another 30 passengers were injured.

“The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle which then overturned,” said Kenny Africa, provincial traffic chief for the Western Cape.

“We are not sure if driver fatigue could have played a role.”

South Africa has a very poor road safety record despite having the continent’s most modern road network. More than 14,000 people were killed in road accidents last year, according to official statistics.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tourist bus overturns in Bulgaria: at least 15 people dead
Europe 26 August 01:28
Azerbaijan's IT achievements to be demonstrated in South Africa
ICT 17 August 13:38
At least 15 killed as bus falls into ravine in Peru
Other News 13 August 04:29
School bus with 42 on board flips after hit-and-run on New Jersey Turnpike, police say
US 12 August 08:25
At least seven killed as bus falls into Peruvian ravine
Other News 12 August 04:25
Russia plans to export meat, fish and sugar to South Africa
Russia 27 July 15:31
Latest
Uzbekistan may increase car production to meet population's needs
Uzbekistan 12:18
Shekel gains sharply after BoI rate call
Israel 12:12
China says U.S. remarks on North Korea issue are "irresponsible"
China 12:08
EU's Barnier says must prepare for a 'no-deal' Brexit
Europe 12:06
Kazakhstan’s government debt almost quadruples
Kazakhstan 11:57
State communication operator of Azerbaijan expands coverage of Internet TV
ICT 11:48
China says U.S. has no right to criticize its minorities policies
China 11:47
Kashagan oil field’s development to expand due to new deposits
Kazakhstan 11:37
Monthly loading/unloading of oil products at Iranian ports up by 41%
Business 11:37