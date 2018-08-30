S.Korean president names 5 new ministers including defense chief

30 August 2018 21:29 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday named five new ministers, including a defense chief, in his first cabinet reshuffle since he took office in May last year, Xinhua reported.

Jeong Kyeong-doo, 58, the incumbent chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), was nominated to replace Defense Minister Song Young-moo.

If confirmed, he would be the first Air Force general to become the country's defense chief in two decades.

A minister nominee is required to undergo a parliamentary hearing though the nomination requires no approval of the unicameral National Assembly.

Rep. Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling Democratic Party, 56, a two-term lawmaker, was named as new education minister who doubles as deputy prime minister for social affairs.

Sung Yun-mo, 55, the current chief of the Korea Intellectual Property Office, was tapped to lead the trade, industry and energy ministry.

The labor ministry will be led by former vice labor minister, Lee Jae-kap, 60. Rep. Jin Sun-mee, 51, a two-term ruling party lawmaker, was nominated as the new minister of gender equality and family.

Four other vice-ministerial-level officials were named, including the head of the Office of Planning and Coordination at the spy agency as well as chiefs of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the Central Officials Training Institute and the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump: No need for expensive war games with South Korea
US 02:26
Azerbaijan, S.Korea mull interparliamentary ties (PHOTO)
Politics 27 August 20:31
Chinese, S.Korean, Japanese companies to invest some $250M in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 24 August 17:15
S.Korean appeals court raises sentence of ousted president Park to 25 years in prison
Other News 24 August 07:45
U.N. chief looks forward to North, South Korea talks in New York: spokesman
Other News 21 August 02:24
Korean construction company joins Tashkent City project in Uzbekistan
Economy news 16 August 10:08
Latest
Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze completes Azerbaijan visit
Politics 21:48
SOCAR reveals volume of oil pumped via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in August
Oil&Gas 21:16
CETel signs co-op agreement with Turkmen national satellite operator
ICT 21:13
Azerbaijan to start to export cars in 2019 (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:57
Deputy energy minister: Kazakhstan has no problems with oil export
Kazakhstan 20:57
Dushanbe to host Tajik-Qatari intergovernmental commission meeting
Tajikistan 20:50
Azerbaijani MP talks on deplorable condition of Armenian army
Politics 20:49
Compulsory medical insurance to help development of voluntary medical insurance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:33
Azerbaijan launches production of center pivot irrigation systems (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:30