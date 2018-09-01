Floods kill 9, leave 7 missing in Vietnam

Flash floods and landslides caused by downpour in Vietnam's northern and central regions over the past few days have killed nine people and left seven missing, provincial authorities said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

As of Saturday evening, floods claimed five lives and left seven people missing in central Thanh Hoa province. Meanwhile, floods and landslides killed two people in northern Son La province, and one in each of the two other northern provinces of Hoa Binh and Yen Bai.

Natural disasters, mostly typhoons, floods and landslides, killed or left missing 153 people and injured 119 others, and caused property losses of over 7,000 billion Vietnamese dong (304.3 million U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of this year, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news