A mild earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude jolted Myanmar's northwestrn Sagaing region on Sunday, said the meteorology and hydrology department, Xinhua reported.

The quake struck at 01:49 a.m. local time (1919 GMT Saturday).

Its epicenter was located 43 km southeast of Homalin town and 122 km northeast of Tamu seismological observatory in the region.

