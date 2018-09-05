Argentine highway crash kills at least eight

At least eight people died on Tuesday after two vehicles collided on a highway in northwestern Argentina, said local press, Xinhua reported.

According to local police reports, the accident occurred in the province of Salta at 7:25 a.m. local time (1025 GMT), close to the town of El Galpon, when a van crashed into a compact car.

"Of the eight fatalities, five were policer officers from the province of Salta," reported Salta's local daily, El Tribuno.

The officers were travelling home to El Galpon when the crash occurred. "They had finished their shift at six in the morning," El Tribuno said in its report.

Another two people in critical condition were taken to the El Carmen hospital in the town of Metan.

Fight for Life, a civil association that works to prevent traffic accidents, reported that 7,213 people died in road crashes in Argentina in 2017.

