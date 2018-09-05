Venezuela's neighbors seek aid to grapple with migration crisis

5 September 2018 03:44 (UTC+04:00)

A group of Latin American nations called on Tuesday for increased aid to assist thousands of Venezuelan immigrants fleeing the economic collapse of their homeland, Reuters reported.

A group of 11 nations signed a declaration in the Ecuadorean capital of Quito urging “substantially increased” resources to grapple with the exodus of Venezuelans, which a U.N. agency recently described as reaching a “crisis moment.”

The declaration, signed by officials from Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, followed a two-day meeting of technical teams focused on the issue.

It urged increased spending on assistance for Venezuelan migrants by the countries themselves, as well as support from the United Nations and other “specialized international organizations.”

Ecuador’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the declaration. But Ecuador’s Deputy Minister of Human Mobility, Santiago Chavez, said aid from regional multilateral organizations was also being sought.

Delegations were still working to determine exactly how much aid they would request, Chavez said, adding that the figure would depend on the number of Venezuelans arriving in each country.

The statement also urged the government of President Nicolas Maduro to ensure that citizens have identification cards and travel documents in order to cross borders freely.

Venezuela did not participate in the Ecuador meeting despite being invited, organizers said.

Since 2015, more than 1.6 million Venezuelans have abandoned their country, with 90 percent arriving in neighboring South American countries, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.

Maduro and other top officials of Venezuela’s ruling Socialist Party have dismissed those migration figures as stemming from politically motivated alarmism and “fake news” meant to justify foreign intervention in the country’s affairs.

Maduro said on Monday night that no more than 600,000 Venezuelans had emigrated in the last two years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Maduro: Venezuela to hike fuel prices by October
Other News 4 September 12:23
U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf oil rigs evacuated ahead of hurricane
Oil&Gas 4 September 09:40
Venezuela says migration flows are 'normal'
Other News 4 September 06:17
Oil stable as Iran sanctions loom, but trade wars weigh
Oil&Gas 31 August 10:01
Oil prices edge up on decline in U.S. fuel inventories, looming Iran sanctions
Oil&Gas 30 August 09:33
Venezuela extends temporary ban on carrying weapons for one year
Other News 29 August 06:13
Latest
Argentine highway crash kills at least eight
Other News 03:00
Ex-US senator Jon Kyl chosen to replace McCain on Capitol Hill
US 02:15
Bridge collapses in Kolkata, killing one, injuring many
Other News 01:35
First cargo via Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor to be shipped in October
Economy news 00:42
Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles Houthis launched toward Jazan
Arab World 00:06
Germany working hard to secure Brexit deal, but can't rule out failure - Merkel
Europe 4 September 23:39
South Korea's Moon, Trump to discuss North Korea at U.N.: Blue House
US 4 September 22:42
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles in July
Economy news 4 September 22:21
Turkey to implement about 30 transport projects by end 2018
Economy news 4 September 22:16