Mexico economy minister eyes U.S.-Canada deal by Friday

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday he was hopeful U.S. and Canadian officials can reach a deal by Friday to enable a three-way accord in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Reuters reports.

“I would hope that there will be white smoke for this Friday,” Guajardo told Mexican radio, referencing the symbol for the election of a new pope when asked about a NAFTA deal.

After Friday, the time frame became more complex, he added. Guajardo was speaking one day before U.S. and Canadian officials are due to meet for the latest NAFTA talks in Washington.

