IMF aims for quick conclusion to Argentina talks, peso climbs

7 September 2018 02:13 (UTC+04:00)

The IMF said on Thursday that it aimed to wrap up negotiations with Argentina to strengthen a $50 billion financing deal as soon as possible, as markets showed some optimism on Argentine assets for a second day straight, Reuters reported.

Talks in Washington include Argentina’s standby financing deal as well as “the potential of other forms of financing” for Latin America’s third largest economy, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said, without offering specifics.

“Progress is being made in those discussions, which are now continuing at the technical level, and again, on how to further strengthen the Argentine authorities’ program, which is backed by the IMF,” Rice told a media briefing.

“We will be working to conclude as rapidly as possible,” he added.

Argentina signed a $50 billion standby deal with the Fund in June. A new deal with the IMF is seen as key to shoring up investor confidence in Argentina’s ability to pay its debts, after the peso sunk about 50 percent against the dollar this year amid a broader sell-off of emerging market assets.

Late on Wednesday, Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne said he had “enormous confidence” that Argentina would be able to reach agreement with the IMF to end the turmoil. Argentina is seeking early disbursements from the standby pact after the peso got pounded 16 percent lower last week.

As the new talks continued in Washington for a third day on Thursday, the peso ARS=RASL gained 2.86 percent to close at 37.45 per dollar, its second straight day of gains. Argentina's Merval stock index .MERV was up 3.78 percent.

Most economists say default is unlikely, in part because the government’s fiscal program uses conservative estimates of its debt servicing needs.

