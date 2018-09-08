Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

8 September 2018 02:00 (UTC+04:00)

Mac Miller, the 26-year-old rapper who shot to fame with his “Blue Slide Park” album in 2011 has reportedly been found dead, Wisn reported.

The Los Angeles County Corner confirmed Miller's death. TMZ was the first to report the news of Miller’s death. The outlet reports Miller died of an apparent overdose at his home in California's San Fernando Valley.

Born in Pittsburgh, Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, released several mix-tapes before hitting it big with his debut album "Blue Slide Park." It debuted at number one on the Billboard chart, making it the first independently distributed album to take the top spot in nearly 20 years.

In recent months, Miller has dealt with both legal and personal issues. In May, Miller and his girlfriend of two years, Ariana Grande, broke up and he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Fellow rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted he was, "Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy."

