Russia’s Lukoil company says no danger for personnel in Iraq

8 September 2018 08:05 (UTC+04:00)

There are no security threats for the personnel and contractors of Russia’s Lukoil Oil Company at the West Qurna 2 oil field in Iraq, a company source told TASS.

"The situation in the Iraqi province of Basra is indeed precarious," the source said, adding that "there are no security threats to Lukoil’s personnel and contractors at the West Qurna 2 oil filed." "The situation there is under control," the source stressed.

On Friday, more than 20,000 Basra residents participated in protest activities, which have been going on since September 4, demanding better social services. They stormed the Iranian consulate general and set its building on fire. Thousands of demonstrators tried to attack the US diplomatic mission but were driven back by security forces.

Protesters also targeted state agencies and the offices of political parties. They also blocked a road leading to the West Qurna 2 oil field operated by Lukoil and even broke onto the facility's premises. However, a regional security source later rejected reports about a hostage taking incident at the facility.

