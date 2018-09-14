Sudan names ministers of finance, interior in new government

14 September 2018 04:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s ruling party named new ministers to the key posts of finance, interior and water resources on Thursday, days after President Omar al-Bashir dissolved the government amid a deepening economic crisis, Reuters reported.

Bashir named a new prime minister this week and said the number of ministers in a leaner new government would be slashed by a third to cut government spending as the economy grapples with soaring inflation and an acute hard currency shortage.

Abdullah Hamduk was appointed minister of finance, Ahmed Bilal Othman interior minister, and Khadr Mohamed Qasmallah minister of water resources and electricity, National Congress Party Deputy Chairman Faisal Hassan told a news conference.

Hamduk served previously as executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

As part of the smaller government, the ministry of petroleum and mining have been merged, and will now be headed by Azhari Abdel Qader, who served as minister of petroleum in the previous government, Hassan said.

The ministers of foreign affairs, defense and presidential affairs from the previous government were kept in their posts.

Khartoum has been trying to slash expenditures as it grapples with inflation that hit about 64 percent year-on-year in July and a hard currency shortage that has given way to intermittent shortages in staples like fuel and bread.

Bashir’s ruling party said last month that it plans to nominate the longtime ruler for re-election in 2020, a move that requires amending the constitution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Volkswagen to end production of the Beetle next year
Other News 05:19
World Bank says Somali economy to grow by 3-4 pct
Other News 13 September 23:05
Honda recalls two more models in China due to engine issue
China 13 September 17:33
Turkey concerned over situation in Syria’s Idlib – defense minister
Turkey 13 September 16:59
Putin to attend second Belt and Road Forum in China
Russia 13 September 12:45
German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy
Europe 13 September 12:16
Latest
Volkswagen to end production of the Beetle next year
Other News 05:19
Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria
Politics 03:17
Russia not planning to lay trunk pipelines along Caspian Sea bottom
Russia 02:35
Light quake jolts western Iran
Society 01:36
Details of Russian president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 00:48
Italy market watchdog head resigns amid political pressure
Europe 00:09
World Bank says Somali economy to grow by 3-4 pct
Other News 13 September 23:05
Azerigas, US company sign new contract for gas meters supply
Oil&Gas 13 September 22:15
US supports construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe
Business 13 September 21:40