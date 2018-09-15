Typhoon kills 12 in Philippines, heads to southern China

15 September 2018 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Typhoon Mangkhut lashed the northern Philippines with destructive winds and heavy rain that set off landslides and destroyed homes on Saturday, leaving at least 12 people dead, as Hong Kong and other parts of southern China braced for the powerful storm, The Associated Press reported.

The most ferocious typhoon to hit the disaster-prone Philippines this year slammed ashore before dawn in Cagayan province on the northeastern tip of Luzon island, a breadbasket that is also a region of flood-prone rice plains and mountain provinces with a history of deadly landslides.

More than 5 million people were at risk from the storm, which the Hawaii-based Joint Typhoon Warning Center downgraded from a super typhoon. Mangkhut, however, was still punching powerful winds and gusts equivalent to a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane when it hit the Philippines.

China and the Philippines agreed to postpone a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that was to start Sunday due to the typhoon’s onslaught, which caused nearly 150 flights, a third of them international, to be canceled and halted sea travel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Three killed as Philippines warns of hazards in powerful typhoon's wake
Other News 14:14
G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
Economy news 12:36
Chinese wine importers look into Georgian wine
Georgia 10:27
Growth in Chinese home prices accelerates to two-year high
China 10:24
Venezuela hands China more oil presence, but no mention of new funds
Other News 14 September 21:58
China's export-dependent provinces scramble for shelter from U.S. trade storm
China 14 September 17:28
Latest
NASA launches high-precision satellite to measure polar ice thickness
Other News 20:24
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey had joint working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 19:18
Ankara to host grandiose concert to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation
Society 18:07
Turkmenistan to buy new Boeing aircraft
Economy news 18:00
Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation shows unity of Azerbaijani, Turkish people: spectator
Society 17:40
Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation (PHOTOS)
Society 17:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 17:12
Iran’s mineral output sees rise over 5 months
Oil&Gas 16:46
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for oil sampling services
Tenders 16:28