At least 25 die in Philippine typhoon havoc, rescue official says

16 September 2018 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

At least 25 people have been killed in the Philippines in a trail of devastation left by Typhoon Mangkhut, mostly in landslides in mountainous areas, a presidential adviser said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Twenty deaths in the Cordillera region on the main island of Luzon and four in nearby Nueva Vizcaya province were caused by landslides. Another death resulted from a treefall in the province of Ilocos Sur, Francis Tolentino said by telephone.

The tally reflected the situation at 9 a.m., said Tolentino, the main disaster response coordinator and an adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, adding that reports from other areas of northern Luzon, hit by the typhoon on Saturday, were still flowing in.

The Cordillera deaths were confirmed by Emmanuel Salamat, of the office of civil defense, who said police had reported at least 20 dead there.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Typhoon kills 12 in Philippines, heads to southern China
Other News 15 September 19:48
Three killed as Philippines warns of hazards in powerful typhoon's wake
Other News 15 September 14:14
Typhoon Mangkhut approaching to Guam
US 10 September 06:19
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes southern Philippines
Other News 8 September 12:50
Jordan, Philippines discuss ties, counter-terrorism
Other News 7 September 01:14
Vietnam cancels flights to Japan due to Typhoon Jebi
Other News 5 September 08:46
Latest
VTB Bank to expand opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:17
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:13
Tariff war won’t solve US trade deficit – China’s Ministry of Commerce
China 06:43
Four killed in shootout at Mexico City tourist spot
Russia 05:42
Floods renders 30,000 homeless in Nigeria
Other News 04:35
Death toll from Mexico City mariachi plaza shootout rises to four
Other News 03:14
Trump to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: WSJ
US 02:39
5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan: USGS
Other News 01:27
258 immigrants rescued in waters off south of Spain
Europe 00:22