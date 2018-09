Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 16

Trend:

The 15th stage of the World Championship in "Formula 1" car class - Singapore Grand Prix has ended.

The British pilot, representing "Mercedes" team Lewis Hamilton won the race. Dutch pilot from "Red Bull" team Max Verstappen took the second place. Sebastian Vettel from "Ferrari" finished third.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

Photos by Dilaver Najafov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news