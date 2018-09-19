At least 7 killed, 15 injured in Ecuadorian bus accident

At least seven people were killed and 15 others injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the southern El Oro province of Ecuador on Tuesday, according to Ecuador's Transit Commission (CTE), Xinhua reported.

"We are currently attending the accident in Balsas with the resources of the CTE," said its director Luis Valenzuela on Twitter.

According to the report of the Integrated Security Service ECU 911, the bus was traveling on the El Oro-Loja road early Tuesday morning when it fell into a ravine at the San Jose sector of the Balsas canton.

Three police patrol units and two groups of rescuers arrived at the scene to help the injured, said Valenzuela.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident.

Tuesday's tragedy came barely two days after an accident in the Colta canton, in the Andean province of Chimborazo of central Ecuador, which claimed fives lives and left 23 injured.

Traffic accidents are one of the major causes of death in Ecuador, which is mainly resulted from the incompetence of drivers and speeding, according to authorities.

