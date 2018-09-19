At least 7 killed, 15 injured in Ecuadorian bus accident

19 September 2018 05:11 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven people were killed and 15 others injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the southern El Oro province of Ecuador on Tuesday, according to Ecuador's Transit Commission (CTE), Xinhua reported.

"We are currently attending the accident in Balsas with the resources of the CTE," said its director Luis Valenzuela on Twitter.

According to the report of the Integrated Security Service ECU 911, the bus was traveling on the El Oro-Loja road early Tuesday morning when it fell into a ravine at the San Jose sector of the Balsas canton.

Three police patrol units and two groups of rescuers arrived at the scene to help the injured, said Valenzuela.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident.

Tuesday's tragedy came barely two days after an accident in the Colta canton, in the Andean province of Chimborazo of central Ecuador, which claimed fives lives and left 23 injured.

Traffic accidents are one of the major causes of death in Ecuador, which is mainly resulted from the incompetence of drivers and speeding, according to authorities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 6.3 quake causes slight damage in central Ecuador
Other News 7 September 08:39
Seven dead in New Mexico after bus collides with truck (UPDATED)
US 31 August 08:59
At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash
Other News 30 August 12:09
Tourist bus overturns in Bulgaria: at least 15 people dead
Europe 26 August 01:28
Ecuador's president fires transit chiefs in wake of deadly crash
Other News 16 August 05:36
Ecuador bus accident kills 24, injures 18
Other News 14 August 21:55
Latest
EBRD launches program to support Moroccan women entrepreneurs
Other News 05:54
Two Koreas aim for agreement to unlock nuclear talks
Other News 04:15
Mattis dismisses reports he may be leaving Trump administration
US 03:29
At least 34 die from Hurricane Florence in U.S
US 02:50
US State Secretary Pompeo to chair UN Security Council meeting on North Korea
US 02:00
Cavusoglu, Pompeo hold phone call on Idlib deal
Turkey 01:13
US to consider establishing permanent military base in Poland:Trump
US 00:37
Azerbaijani FM meets WEF president
Politics 18 September 23:55
Huge road accident kills 3, injures 37 in Voronezh region
Russia 18 September 23:19