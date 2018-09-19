EBRD launches program to support Moroccan women entrepreneurs

19 September 2018 05:54 (UTC+04:00)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched in Morocco its internationally-renowned Women in Business program to unlock the potential of female entrepreneurs, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

According to the statement, Morocco Women in Business program provides a unique approach to promote women's entrepreneurship and participation in business, holding a wide range of activities to enable small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises led by women to access the finance and know-how they need to grow.

EBRD will provide a total of 35 million euros to two local banks to support SMEs enterprises run by women, the statement said, noting that other banks will join this initiative.

In its initial phase, the program aims to back up at least 200 female entrepreneurs through funding and advisory services, it noted.

The program will offer training, mentoring and networking opportunities that enable businesswomen to build networks, hone skills and share experiences with their peers, it said.

