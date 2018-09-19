DPRK, South Korea sign military agreement following summit in Pyongyang

19 September 2018 07:12 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea and South Korea signed an agreement in defence sector as well as a joint statement following the results of the summit in Pyongyang, Sputnik reported.

Leaders of North Korea and South Korea have signed a joint agreement following the summit in Pyongyang. Also, the agreement in military sphere was signed by South Korean Defense Minister, Song Young-moo, and North Korean Defense Minister of People's Armed Forces, No Kwang Chol in the presence of the two states' leaders. There was no immediate elaboration on the content of the military document.

The meeting of the nations' leaders took place on Wednesday in the "one-on-one" format in the official residence for the honorable guests. The persons accompanying the leaders were waiting for the end of their conversation in the corridor.

Earlier, a spokesperson for Seoul administration confirmed that DPRK and South Korea would sign a military agreement and a joint statement after the summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is on a three-day visit in Pyongyang, which the first visit by a president of South Korea to Pyongyang in nearly 11 years, as former president Roh Moo-hyun travelled to North Korea back in October 2007.

During South Korean President's visit it was planned that the leader would twice hold talks with Kim Jong-un and discuss further improvement of relations, denuclearization and development of dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

