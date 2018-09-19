North Korea's Kim agree to inspections in bid to salvage nuclear talks

19 September 2018 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea said on Wednesday it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts, the latest gesture by leader Kim Jong Un to revive faltering talks with Washington over his country’s nuclear program, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Pyongyang, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said they agreed to turn the Korean peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats”.

They said the North was also willing to close its main nuclear complex if the United States took unspecified “reciprocal action.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Legendary Mike Tyson - one of property owners in "Tashkent City" mega project (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:01
China won't weaken currency to boost exports
China 11:30
China's Premier Li says unilateral trade actions will not resolve problems
China 09:43
Trump praises North Korean statements following inter-korean summit in Pyongyang
US 08:59
Two Koreas aim for agreement to unlock nuclear talks
Other News 04:15
US State Secretary Pompeo to chair UN Security Council meeting on North Korea
US 02:00
Latest
Investments in fixed capital of Kazakhstan increase
Economy news 14:20
UK inflation unexpectedly leaps to six-month high in August
Europe 13:44
Chasing stars: astrotourism gaining momentum in Azerbaijan
Commentary 13:41
SOCAR talks construction progress of gas processing & petrochemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:15
Turkey sees fall in sale of real estate
Economy news 12:57
SOCAR agrees with foreign companies to search for promising structures in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 12:51
Russia eyes opening consulate general in China’s Harbin
Russia 12:50
KASE: USD in Kazakhstan declining
Kazakhstan 12:49
Nearly half of Uzbekistan's population works in "shadow" labor market
Economy news 12:49