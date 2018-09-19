North Korea's Kim agree to inspections in bid to salvage nuclear talks

North Korea said on Wednesday it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts, the latest gesture by leader Kim Jong Un to revive faltering talks with Washington over his country’s nuclear program, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Pyongyang, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said they agreed to turn the Korean peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats”.

They said the North was also willing to close its main nuclear complex if the United States took unspecified “reciprocal action.”

